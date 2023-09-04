Stormzy and Maya Jama ready to go public with rekindled romance

Stormzy plans to propose to Maya Jama as they rekindle romance, sources say.

Stormzy and Maya Jama are reportedly on the brink of a significant move by making their rekindled romance public.

Last week, the couple officially confirmed their reunion during a romantic getaway in Greece, putting an end to months of speculation.

Their next step involves giving their first joint interview to the esteemed fashion publication Vogue, and they are also poised to make their debut on the red carpet at a high-profile Vogue event in less than two weeks.

A source shared with The Sun, "Maya and Stormzy have captured the public's attention after they got back together."

The source further elaborated, describing their story as a "modern-day fairytale" and stating that British Vogue is keen to have them grace their cover together.

The joint interview would provide Stormzy and Maya with an opportunity to discuss the reasons behind their reunion following their previous split.

Stormzy is reportedly in the midst of planning a proposal to girlfriend Maya as they rekindle their romance, a revelation that sent their fans into a frenzy.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, "Stormzy knows how lucky he is to have gotten back, and he's determined not to lose her again."

The source continued, sharing that he has a clear intention: "He wants to make her his wifey for lifey. He's telling his mates this is it for him now; he's found the one."



