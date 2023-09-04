Paul Rudd earns absolutely no residuals from sitcom Friends

Paul Rudd appeared in Friends in Season 9

Paul Rudd does not receive any residuals from the hit sitcom Friends.

During a Q&A session at Wired Autocomplete Interview earlier this year, the Clueless star laid bare his financial arrangements with the show's executives, nearly two decades after it ended.

While promoting his latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, Rudd attended the video interview with his co-star Jonathan Majors, where they answered most-googled questions about them.

One of the questions on the card read, "Does Paul Rudd get royalties from Friends?" to which the actor responded: "I don't believe I do."

Despite Major's protest against revealing such "personal" information, Rudd doubled down on his answer and repeated: "I don't think I did."

The This is 40 star played the role of Mike Hannigan, husband of Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow.



His character first appeared in an episode of Season Nine, as Buffay's fake date set-up by Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc.

However, the pair ended up falling in love for real and tied the knot following a few dramatics.

His last appearance is in the penultimate episode, The Last One, Part 1.