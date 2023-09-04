Steve Harwell enters hospice care, left with only 'a week or so' to live

Steve Harwell retired from music nearly 2 years ago

Steve Harwell is only left with a few days to live following a string of medical complications over the years, most of them owing to his alcohol abuse.

Speaking to TMZ, the former singer's manager revealed that Harwell had been shifted to a hospice after he reached the final stage of liver failure, leaving no place for recovery.

The Smash Mouths singer has been attended by his close friends and family for the last three days, as he "likely has only a week or so to live."

After struggling with alcohol abuse for years, Harwell announced his retirement from music following his disoriented behavior during a live performance with the band nearly two years ago.

During a show in New York, Harwell could be seen slurring his words while performing and repeatedly yelling at the audience for unspecified reasons.

The singer announced his retirement in a statement to the outlet, citing health challenges that have become "too much" for him.

Besides liver issues, the All Star singer battled a fair share of diseases, including cardiomyopathy, Wernicke's encephalopathy, and heart failure among others.