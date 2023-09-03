Chris Rock, Diplo saved by fan’s pickup truck from Burning Man Flood

Chris Rock and Diplo got saved with the help of a fan.



After Friday night's celebration was halted by heavy rain, Chris Rock and Diplo were able to leave Burning Man.

Diplo records himself in the back of a pickup vehicle with Rock and other festivalgoers in a video that was uploaded to his Instagram profile on Saturday.

“A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pickup,” he wrote in the video. “After walking 6 miles through the mud.”

Diplo added in the caption, “I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also, shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment.”

Following a significant rainstorm on Friday night, tens of thousands of guests were left stuck in the Nevadan Black Rock Desert because the mud was too deep and treacherous.



Due to the weather, festival participants have been told to preserve food, water, and fuel as well as find shelter.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office also announced in a statement, “Due to recent rainfall, the Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office officials have closed the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event. Please avoid traveling to the area; you will be turned around. All event access is closed.”

According to the New York Times, the Pershing County Sheriff's Office has started an investigation into one person's death that occurred during the event.



The festival’s website reads “Burning Man is a global ecosystem of artists, makers, and community organizers who co-create art, events, and local initiatives around the world.” The dates for this year's event were set for August 27 to Labor Day.