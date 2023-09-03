WATCH: Tom Sandoval STOPS fight between ‘Vanderpump Rules’ wrap party

Video of Tom Sandoval trying to de-escalate a fight at the Vanderpump Rules wrap party goes viral.



The season 11 finale of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules was abruptly interrupted during production when a stranger sent the party into disarray. Tom Sandoval then got involved in the tug-of-war after the man threw a glass of wine at a security guard during the party.

Uncertain of his identity, the man suddenly flung himself into the celebration. The guy threw the drink and picked up a chair. As another security guard restrains the man by seizing his arms, you see Tom rush into the screen and try to calm the situation.

Despite Tom Sandoval's best efforts to diffuse the situation, the unidentified person was depicted throwing a drink and a flower at the location where the series finale was being shot in an Instagram post.

Another TikToker who shot another video stated that the stranger was not a cast member and was not after Tom.



“We were just sitting at a table and this random guy came and he grabbed the centerpiece [of a] flower vase [and] chucked it at the security guard,” he said.

The unexpected nature of the incident and the fact that the person involved's name is unknown cause curious onlookers to stare at it in awe. Security eventually threw the person outside.