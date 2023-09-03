Meghan Markle's 'lewd' dance video at Beyonce concert goes viral

File Footage

Meghan Markle was trolled for her unsavory dance moves after a video clip of her shaking a leg at Beyonce’s concert went viral.



In a video that is making rounds on Twitter, the Duchess of Sussex seemed to be in a world of her own as she danced carefree to Beyonce’s music.

However, the video saw the former Suits alum get dragged for as many accused her of dancing for attention.

"Lewdly unattractive," one user commented.

"She is not dancing, she is entertaining for the video and the pictures. She wants us to believe she is so happy and still married," another pointed out.

"She needs to stay relevant at any cost," a third said.

"She looks ridiculous. She really is in love with herself," another said.

"Exactly. She always, ALWAYS posturing for the cameras. Always displaying a narcissistic facade," a fifth noted.



Other comments pointed out at the royal's dance moves with many agreeing that the former actress did not dance well.

"This chick can’t dance at all," one commented.



"That’s exactly what I thought……really cringy! Did she forget dance moves like she forgot 8 years of French…just asking," another pointed out.