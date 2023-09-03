Queen Elizabeth made peace with Prince Harry writing bombshell memoir 'Spare'

Following the tsunami of criticism caused by Harry and Megan's six-part TV series, the publishing of Prince Harry's autobiography, Spare, caused a second wave of controversy regarding the House of Windsor.



Even though both the TV show and the book were launched after his grandmother, Elizabeth II, died, the Queen was supposedly aware that Harry was working on a memoir, and there is no proof that this caused her any concern.

According to the Daily Mail, the late Queen's perspective on royal memoirs evolved, and she "understood" her grandson's wish to share his tale.

Some of the top lines of Spare which hit the headlines included: "Harry taking cocaine at 17; Harry taking ‘magic mushrooms’ and hallucinating; Harry losing his virginity in a field behind a pub to ‘an older lady’ who used him ‘not unlike a young stallion’; Harry killing 25 members of the Taliban saying he saw them as ‘chess pieces’ taken off the board; Harry describing his frostbitten ‘todger’ and being advised to apply Elizabeth Arden cream to it, the cream’s scent reminded him of his mother."

In contrast, Prince Philip is said to have resisted public revelations in his memoirs. Prince William appears to have been enraged by the material in Spare about the tensions between him and his brother, but especially about the challenging connections that existed between their spouses, Catherine and Meghan.

Discretely, William reiterated his grandmother's comment after the infamous Oprah Winfrey interview: 'Recollections may vary' — adding, 'In this instance, they most definitely do.' When it comes to Charles' wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Harry is forthright.

In Spare, Harry asserted that he and his brother was prepared to embrace Camilla into their family as long as their father did not marry her, and that Camilla had "sacrificed" Harry "on her personal PR altar" to enhance her public image, and that she had leaked "minute details" of an intimate conversation she'd had with William to the press.