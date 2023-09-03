Britney Spears shows off new ink amid Sam Asghari divorce

Britney Spears is displaying some new tattoos. The 41-year-old pop icon showed a fresh snake tattoo on her lower back in a Friday Instagram Reel.



The celebrity boldly flashes the artwork adorning her behind, donning a striking crop top with a yellow and white print and cropped white denim shorts.

“My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!” she clamors in the clip as she grooves around to face the camera with a big smile.

The Toxic singer added a single snake emoji as a caption to her social media post.

Spears got a new tattoo a few weeks after speaking publicly about her split from her husband, Sam Asghari.

She addressed their impending divorce in an August 18 Instagram post, writing at the time, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!"

“But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” Spears continued. "I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!!"

She added: "If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!"

Spears and Asghari, 29, divorced on August 16 after 14 months of marriage, according to People magazine, and the actor filed for divorce the same day.

Despite the difficulties, Spears is "in great spirits despite everything that is going on," a source earlier reported to the outlet.

“Obviously it's never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future," they added.



