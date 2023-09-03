Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed romance to center The Crown Season 6

file footage

The upcoming season of The Crown is taking all the precautionary measures surrounding the final months of Princess Diana.



After being renewed for Season 6 on Netflix, it was reported that the drama series will reenact the late Princess’s fatal car accident that happened 26 years ago in one of its first episodes.

The former Princess of Wales succumbed to her death after the driver lost control of the vehicle to avoid being chased by a coterie of paparazzi on Aug. 31, 1997.

Diana was present in the car with her then-lover Dodi Fayed, who also died on the spot.

According to the Daily Mail, the upcoming season will chronicle the short-lived romance between the pair, granted the sanctity of the dead remains intact.

Hence, author Alison Boshoff confirmed though their “romance will be depicted,” “there are no nude scenes” between the couple or “anything which could be called intimate.”

Last month, show executives put weight behind their decision to depict Diana’s death in the series, insisting it had been done with utmost sensitivity.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people,” claimed producer Suzanne Mackie. “There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.”

“It’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate,” added Mackie.