Amanda Seyfried's bold move ahead of Seven Veils premiere at TIFF 2023

Amanda Seyfried stands in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA strike

Amanda Seyfried is excusing her appearance at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival to express solidarity with ongoing actors and writers’ strikes.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday to announce she will not be attending the world premiere of her film Seven Veils at the Festival, noting it just “doesn’t feel right.”

“I am SO PROUD of this movie and it hurts my heart not to stand next to the beautiful people who helped create this special film at our @tiff_net premiere next week,” the text alongside the film’s poster read.

Noting that though the “fully, magically independent Canadian movie” was given a waiver by SAG-AFTRA for its untroubled promotion, the Mamma Mia! actress shared that it still “doesn’t feel right to head to the fest in light of the strike.”

“I can’t wait to show you all SEVEN VEILS when the time is right (and we’ve come to a fair agreement for actors and writers),” Seyfried added.

SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA on the picket line in July, demanding contractual negotiations from studio execs, including fair pay, a better work environment, and protection of the artists from the looming threat of artificial intelligence.

Seyfried’s Seven Veils is centered around her character, Jeanine as a tortured theater director is haunted by some disturbing memories from the past after reentering the opera world after several years.