Dwayne Johnson ‘learns to put things into perspective’ after meeting young cancer patient: Watch

Dwayne Johnson has recently revealed he learns to put everything into perspective after meeting a young strong girl fighting for life.



On Friday, The Rock took to Instagram and posted a video in which he introduced a young cancer patient, Luna Perrone and giving her surprises to bring a smile on her face.

In the clip, the Jungle Cruise star said that he had been following her for couple of years and she inspired him.

To this, Luna responded, “Thank you so much The Rock.”

The Black Adam also penned a heartfelt caption for Luna, saying, “As a proud and grateful GIRL DAD of three beautiful daughters — when you finally meet the beautiful young girl who’s not only your biggest fan, but she’s also battling cancer and fights for her life.”

“It just has a sobering way of putting everything back into perspective. Reminds us of all the stuff in life that really matters and all the stuff that don’t,” remarked Dwayne.

The Fast & Furious alum called Luna “a rea life hero” and an inspiration “to everyone” including him as well.

“You stay strong and keep smiling kid. Glad you enjoyed all your surprises and yes, YOUR FLEX is WAY COOLER than mine,” he stated.

In the end, The Rock added, “I always say it, because it’s the truth - stuff like this will always be the best part of fame.”

Dwayne’s fans praised the actor for his kind act with one commented, “Just one more reason I believe you are a great Human!”



Another said, “This is so beautiful DJ, love you big.”