Prince Harry looks muted and less impressed at Beyonce concert in LA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left fans guessing with their appearance at Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles just days before the Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK

The Duke looked muted as he stood in a private box in pictures taken at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night.



He was spotted looking less than impressed and gazing at his phone at Beyonce's Renaissance world tour in California.

However, His wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen dancing and clapping along to the superstar's performance. The pair were reportedly out celebrating the birthday of her mother, Doria Ragland.

All were wearing silver clothing along with the hordes of other fans at the stadium, at Beyonce's request.

The couple's appearance at the concert comes ahead of the Duke of Sussex's expected return to the UK on the eve of the anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.