Tory Lanez secretly MARRIES 'mother of his child' behind bars amid 10-year Megan Thee Stallion case

Tory Lanez awaits bail, serving 10-year entence in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Tory Lanez widely known as Daystar Peterson, has reportedly wed Raina Chassagne, the mother of his six-year-old son, Kai, while he serves a 10-year prison sentence in connection to the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez has been found guilty on three felony convictions related to the case.

Recent reports suggest that Lanez is now seeking bail, as detailed in a Substack article penned by court reporter Meghan Cuniff.

Cuniff, who also shared this development on X platform, has provided screen-grabs of a purported new motion.

This motion appeals for Lanez to be allowed to "live locally in Los Angeles" instead of serving his sentence in prison.

The screen-grabs refer to Raina Chassagne, who was visibly emotional outside the courthouse following Lanez's sentencing, as his 'wife.'

A screen-grab from Meghan Cuniff's Substack article on X reveals that if Tory Lanez were to be granted release, he intends to reside in the Los Angeles area alongside his wife, Raina Chassagne, and their six-year-old child.

Cuniff's report also highlights the rapid progression in Lanez's relationship status in recent weeks.

What was once described as a fiancée has now been officially recognized as his wife, as indicated in the motion filed.

It's worth noting that Raina Chassagne, who visibly expressed her emotions outside the courthouse following Lanez's sentencing on August 8, was comforted by friends while waiting by her car.

During the sentencing hearing, she made a heartfelt plea to reduce Lanez's sentence, portraying her ex-boyfriend as an ambitious and trustworthy individual.







