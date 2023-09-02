Prince William against King Charles reconciliation with Harry amid ‘peace talks’ reports

King Charles may be ready to open his heart towards his younger son, Prince Harry, amid the rift, but Prince William may find this bitter pill hard to swallow.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson analysed the ongoing royal rift between the father and son during the latest episode of The Royal Beat podcast, via Daily Express UK.

Jobson pointed that in Harry’s explosive memoir, William was targeted the most amongst the royal family members which is why it could be “very difficult” for the Prince of Wales.

“I do see that conversations with the King [may happen] eventually, because a father will forgive most things and he will love them equally,” Jobson stated. “But with regards to the brothers, I think it’s going to be very difficult.”

Prince Harry recently released his Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus, about competitors and emotional moments from the Invictus Games which were held in 2022, originally meant for 2020.

On the series, Jobson commented that the monarch will be “absolutely be proud” of his younger son’s achievements with the Invictus Games.

There are rumours swirling over an alleged reconciliation as sources told Ok! Magazine last month that the monarch rescheduled an official visit to France so that he could spare a few days to meet Harry in London.

Soon after the reports emerged, Daily Beast quoted a friend of Prince William claiming there is “no chance” of such a meeting amid the royal rift.

While there is no confirmation of the meeting this month, previously a source cited by Us Weekly shared that the monarch “loves his son” but he “wishes to avoid Harry and Meghan until he sees some positive change on their end.”

It needs to be seen if the meeting takes place towards the end of this month.