Miley Cyrus responds to ‘criticism’ as she’s compared with Britney Spears

Miley Cyrus enthused over the time when she was compared to Princess of Pop, Britney Spears, in a negative connotation, but took it as a compliment.

In a new video clip from her TikTok series, Used To Be Young, the 30-year-old pop star opened up about her once-controversial Teen Choice Awards performance in 2009, when she was 17.

Cyrus took the stage to perform her now-certified 12-times platinum song, Party in the U.S.A., at the time, but drew ire of people when she danced on top of an ice cream cart while holding onto a pole.

“I had cut Party in the U.S.A. and I was doing my first performance for the Teen Choice Awards. My mom was like, ‘I think it’d be really cool if she was in the trailer park, that’s where we really do come from,’” the singer shared.

“So, apparently me dancing on an ice cream cart with a stripper pole, but it wasn’t a stripper pole, it was actually just for stability. I had a heel on! Like what did you want from me?” she asked. “Was I really gonna do my performance without dancing on top of an ice cream cart?”

Following the performance, the Hannah Montana star received backlash with one particular headline stating, “Is Miley turning into the next Britney [Spears].”

To that, she responded, “Hopefully! If God is good. Which we know she is.”

She reflected in the end, “That performance was amazing. My pitch was honestly a little off, and the hat needed to go — but besides that.”

