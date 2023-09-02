Kevin Costner scores legal victory against Christine Baumgartner over child support battle

Kevin Costner has recently won child support case against Christine Baumgartner amid divorce battle.

According to documents obtained by Fox News Digital, a judge in Santa Barbara reportedly reduced her child support payments to $63,000 per month – less half of the $129,000 Christine currently gets and much less than the $161,000 the estranged wife demanded from Kevin.

The judgement came after a two-day hearing from both sides to set the “reasonable” amount of child support.

Following the verdict, Kevin spoke to Fox News, stating there were “no winners in the bruising battle”.

“You know, when you have a life that long with somebody, there is no winner...and it's this big, crazy thing called life and how it unravels so quickly,” he told the outlet.

The Yellowstone star noted, “One minute you feel like you're on top of the world, and then you realise how, you know, how vulnerable you are.”

When asked about co-parenting their children, Kevin gushed over Christine, saying, “She is an incredible mom.”

“We will figure it out and we'll share. We just got to kind of convalesce right now,” he added.

Kevin also shared his apprehensions with the court, explaining he was compelled to take on jobs he didn’t want to if Christine won “an inflated level of child support”.

The actor also said sorry to Christine of 18 years, stating, “I want to help but the thought of having things inflated to the point I can't do what I want to do.”

“Somehow in this unusual world, we didn't make it and for that, I'm sorry,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, a trial will take place in November over the prenuptial agreement and Christine’s request for spousal support.