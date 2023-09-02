Euphoria bombshell Sydney Sweeney steals the spotlight at Giorgio Armani party

Sydney Sweeney made quite the entrance at the Giorgio Armani cocktail party in Venice on Friday, showcasing her stunning figure.

The 25-year-old Euphoria actress turned heads in a mesmerizing black gown with a halter neck and a midriff cutout. Her outfit not only accentuated her curves but also featured an alluring display of cleavage, paired with towering black platform heels for added allure.

Sydney completed her glamorous look with silver drop diamond earrings, multiple rings, and an elegant bracelet. She elegantly swept her blonde locks into a high chiffon updo, revealing a captivating makeup palette that included winged black eyeliner and a bold swipe of dark red lipstick.

After receiving a helping hand off the water taxi, Sydney made her way onto the yacht for the exclusive party.

Sydney was spotted with her fiancé Jonathan Davino, who is Chicago-based, made a stylish pair as they arrived in Italy on Thursday for the Venice Film Festival.

The 25-year-old Euphoria actress and her beau coordinated in cream linen outfits. The couple was spotted boarding a water taxi after touching down in the famous city.

The actress is in Italy to attend the Venice Film Festival, yet while the glitzy event usually attracts the biggest names in Hollywood, stars have been shunning the do this year because the SAG-AFTRA strikes have prevented them from promoting their work there.

Since July 17, Hollywood has been halted as members of the SAG-AFTRA union joined the Writers Guild Of America in going on strike over growing concerns about the use of artificial intelligence and streaming residuals.