DJ Khaled once again opens Renaissance World Tour for Beyoncé in LA

Beyoncé once again chose DJ Khaled as her opening act.

The GOD DID hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 30) to reveal that he will be appearing at a pair of Los Angeles performances on the "Renaissance World Tour." He titled a video of himself swarmed by fans and paparazzi, "'RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,' WE ON OUR WAY!"

“Can’t wait to open up for the queen in LA — [Sept.] 1 and [Sept.] 2! LET’S GO! #FANLUV [and] #BEYHIVE make sure to get there at 7:30 [p.m.]!”

He continued, “Thank you Beyoncé [and] JAY-Z for the invite! When the queen [crown emoji] calls… I run!! BEYONCÉ DID!! ‘Til next time [peace sign and heart hand sign emojis] We The Best, Roc Nation, Parkwood. FYI, I have nooo tickets!”

In 2016, DJ Khaled served as one of the opening performers for the North American leg of Beyoncé's "Formation World Tour." He astonished the audience by inviting special guests during his performances, like Lil Wayne, Future, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, Jim Jones, A$AP Ferg, and Motorway, to mention a few.

The record producer wrote a sincere letter of gratitude to the CUFF IT hitmaker after the tour was over.

“Dreams come true. Don’t ever let ‘they’ tell you [that] you can’t do it,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair. “They told me I would never tour. Well, I just finished touring with the biggest artist walking the planet.”

The Grammy-nominated DJ continued, “They told me I would never touch a stage in a high school arena. Well, I just finished touching the stage in every stadium, in every major city in America. Dreams come true. But you have to work hard, you gotta work very hard!!!” He added, “In order to stand beside the icon Beyonce, you [gotta] work hard for over 25 years and dedicate your blood, sweat and tears to making your dreams a reality. I want to thank Beyoncé for putting me on stage in front of a stadium full of loyal fans of the [bee emoji] Hive and Fan Luv!”