'Excited' Miranda Kerr expecting 4th child, her third with husband Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel tied the knot in 2017

Miranda Kerr is anticipating a new addition to her family.

The 40-year-old supermodel revealed she was expecting her third child with her husband Evan Spiegel on Snapchat on Friday.

“So excited to announce baby 4,” Kerr wrote alongside a series of photos showing her growing baby bump.

Posing in front of a garden, the Victoria’s Secret Angel beamed in the sun wearing a frilly white crop top paired with jeans.

“And it's a boy,” she unveiled in a follow-up story.

Miranda and Evan are also parents to two sons, Hart, 5, and Myles, 3, together.

Meanwhile, the Australian native also shares son Flynn. 12, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

In an interview with Vogue Australia, Kerr opened up about her desire to expand her brood with her Snapchat founder hubby.

“I just love being a mother and I always wanted three boys, so I feel really blessed that I have three healthy boys. I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides,” she shared at the time.

Kerr also got candid about suffering from difficult bouts of morning sickness and mood swings.

“I suffered quite a lot of morning sickness and I was on bed rest for a little while, then I pinched a nerve in my neck. Every woman is different. For some reason... with each three of my pregnancies, I've been super nauseous and a little more sensitive,” the model explained.