Luke Combs announces arrival of baby no. 2 with wife Nicole

Luke Combs and wife Nicole are already parents to son Tex

Luke Combs is a dad for a second time.

The country star welcomed his second child with his wife Nicole earlier this month, the pair announced Thursday, Aug. 31.

“8.15.2023 – Beau Lee Combs,” Luke and Nicole captioned their joint post on Instagram. “Welcome to the world. We couldn’t love you more.”

The heartwarming caption was accompanied by a video, featuring a pacifier and an infant’s hospital hat laid out on a cream-colored blanket.

Cory Asbury’s 2023 ballad These Are the Days played in the background as a developing Polaroid picture was kept in the frame, “Beau Combs” written on it with a sharpie.

By the end of the video, the picture fully developed into a clos-up of baby Beau.

In addition to Beau, the couple is already parents to son Tex, 1, whom they welcomed last summer.

The Love You Anyway singer announced the news of his wife’s pregnancy in March, writing on social media: "Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!"

Hence, it is learned that Beau came a couple of weeks early.