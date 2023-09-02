Fans discuss Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's new baby boy's name

Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's new baby boy's name discussed by fans

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who are delighted for their first child together, have left fans guessing the name of their baby boy.



Kardashian and barker's fans have gathered clues that Kourtney may have already given birth to her son with the musician. The anticipation for their baby's arrival grows soon after the Blink-182 drummer rushed to his wife's side on Friday.

A legion of devoted fans are all excited to know more about the 44-year-old star’s life, particularly her first child with Barker. People have even begun to guess the name of the new arrival.

Kourtney, who announced that news of her and Travis barker's are expecting their first baby together during her husband's concert, has already revealed the gender of the baby. But, the couple did not share the name they have in their minds for him.

Amid speculations about the couple's first baby, some have already suggested that Travis and Kourtney could name their baby like "Drummer," "Captain," and "Eleven". These names have been making rounds within the fan community.

Kourtney is already mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and eight-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

