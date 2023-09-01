Angelina Jolie feels ‘content’ after beginning her new journey in New York City

File Footage

Angelina Jolie appears content and reinvigorated after starting her new chapter of life in New York City.



A source close to the actress told In Touch magazine, Jolie recently decided to leave West Coast and moved away to NYC to get away from all the “toxic memories” that she left behind in Los Angeles.

“Her time away from L.A. is doing wonders for her,” said an insider.

The source spilled to the outlet, “Angelina is reinvigorated and it shows.”

Jolie lately launched Atelier Jolie fashion in the city and had been spotted eating out with friends and strolling around with her and ex Brad Pitt children.

Considering her painful split from Pitt in 2016, the source added, “Angie hasn’t seemed this content in years.”

Meanwhile, Jolie, who’s all up for a fresh beginning in NYC, also got hand tattoos, which the source believed “was a good sign”.

“Tattoos have always been so symbolic for Angelina, not just what she gets, but when and where. This definitely signals a new phase in her life,” added an insider.

Following her move to the new city, Jolie established her new venture, as she spoke to OK! magazine, “Atelier Jolie is a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”