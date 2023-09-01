Wes Anderson speaks up on Roald Dahl’s book edits controversy: Deets inside

Wes Anderson has recently spoken up about Roald Dahl’s controversy over his works being edited to remove “offensive languages” at the Venice Film Festival press conference.



“I don’t want even the artist to modify their work,” said Anderson on Friday via Deadline.

He continued, “I understand the motivation for it, but I sort of am in the school where, when the piece of work is done and the audience participates in it, we know it.”

“I sort of think what’s done is done. And certainly, no one besides the author should be modifying the work — he’s dead,” stated the movie-maker.

During the conference, Anderson also confirmed that Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar collection will incorporate three more short films of author’s stories, The Swan, Poison and The Ratcatcher.

“They’re all strange stories. But I don’t really have any other ones in mind. I have some things brewing, but that might be it for Dahl for the moment,” stated Anderson.

Anderson also shared his thoughts on the ongoing writers and actors strikes, saying, “An equitable deal has got to be reached for anybody to go forward. People are suffering.”

Meanwhile, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will release in theatres on September 20 and on Netflix September 27.