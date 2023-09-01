Prince Harry opens up about his 'immense pride' in new statement

Prince Harry got emotional while opening up about his immense pride in his latest statement ahead of his much-talked trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex - who is the Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, and Founding Patron of the Invictus Games Foundation - expressed his true feelings after the organisation renewed its partnership and commitment with Harry to help members of the Invictus community.

In his statement shared by Invictus Games Foundation on its website, Harry said: "For almost a decade, The Invictus Games Foundation has played a pivotal role in the recovery and rehabilitation of so many wounded, injured and sick service personnel from around the world."

The 38-year-old royal continued: "Through this partnership with BetterUp, the Invictus community is able to unlock an unparalleled support platform to aid their journey of human transformation.



"It fills me with immense pride to have these two organizations be working together and to see the incredible impact of this initiative."





Prince Harry's words expressed his true excitement about the much-need news he received after being axed by Spotify and shunned by the royal family amid speculations about his relationship with Meghan Markle.