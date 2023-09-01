50 Cent to be charged for hurling microphone at fan?

50 Cent insisted he didn't do it on purpose

50 Cent is anticipating some legal trouble after violently hurling his mic in the crowd during a concert on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the 48-year-old rapper is now a suspect in a criminal felony battery report, after the concertgoer, who got hit in the head, filed a police report against him.

Real name Curtis, the rapper was performing his last stop of his Final Lap tour in Los Angeles Wednesday, when he pelted two of the mics at the victim, now recognized as Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, for unspecified reasons.

In her police report, Monegain alleged 50 Cent “looked directly at her before throwing the mic,” suggesting the rapper “knew she was there.”



As a result of the impact, the media personality sustained an injury on her head, leading to substantial blood loss and an open wound.

50 Cent Responds to the Attack:

After the police report was filed, the attorney for the Window Shopper rapper released a statement in his defense.

"Let's be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis (AKA 50 Cent) would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” shared Scott Leemon.

“Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed,” he added.