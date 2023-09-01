Gwyneth Paltrow scolds fan over ‘Pepper Pots’ question, ‘STOP yelling at me!’

Gwyneth Paltrow got angry at a fan constantly asking her about her long-time role in Marvel and Pepper Pots.



When asked why she no longer plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gwyneth Paltrow pointed one Marvel fan to studio executives.

In 2008's Iron Man, the very first MCU film, Paltrow made her acting debut in the role.

She played significant roles in Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3, as well as the roles of Pepper in subsequent MCU movies like Spider-Man: Homecoming (which she infamously forgot) and Avengers: Endgame. Her last MCU appearance as of right now was in the latter movie.

One follower asked Paltrow During a Q&A session on Instagram, “I’m asking this every time answer the question why did you stop with Marvel and do you miss [Robert Downey Jr.?]”

“Oh my god, stop yelling at me!” Paltrow replied.

“We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died. And, why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don’t know. Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me. I’m just sitting here.”

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man served as Paltrow's primary co-star throughout the MCU, but the character passed away at the conclusion of Endgame. Paltrow believes that Pepper doesn't need to make a comeback in a Marvel film if Iron Man isn't still around.

Paltrow was asked if she was through with the MCU during an earlier this year discussion with fellow Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson on The Goop Podcast.

“I think so,” she answered at the moment. “I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me.”