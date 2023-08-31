Jonathan Cheban spotted exiting Kim Kardashian's Botox center amidst $20M lawsuit

Jonathan Cheban, known as a veteran of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, made a nighttime visit. With the sun setting on Wednesday, he was spotted leaving Epione in Beverly Hills.

The reality TV personality shares a friendship with Dr. Simon Ourian, the prominent figure behind Epione and a renowned cosmetic dermatologist.

Among Ourian's high-profile clientele are Khloe and Kim Kardashian, along with their mother Kris Jenner. His expertise lies in Botox, lip injections, and laser treatments.

This comes after it was announced Cheban is suing a Korean Barbecue sauce company.

The culinary connoisseur, who legally changed his name to Foodgod, claims he was injured by a bottle of San-J’s Korean barbeque sauce, which he claimed broke into shards and cut his hand.

On Wednesday Jonathan looked casual in a black T-shirt with a photo from Madonna's Music single on front.



Earlier this week Cheban filed his lawsuit.

He claimed in court papers that he purchased the sauce at a grocery store in Jacksonville, Florida in October 2020.