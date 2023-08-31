Meghan Markle drops hints of her next political move in ‘Heart of Invictus’

Meghan Markle’s political ambitions has been a point of speculations since her exit from the Royal Family alongside Prince Harry in 2020.

However, it seems that the Duchess of Sussex dropped a hint about her upcoming political career in the five-part Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus.

In the third episode, Meghan expresses her gratitude for the Invictus Games participants with some moving words. “Thank you so much for your service and thank you to all the family and friends who are here supporting you along the way,” she said. “Because this is service, this is dedication and this is the Invictus family.”

Per body language expert, Judi James, Meghan’s behaviour indicates that she hopes to become a legislator.

“Meghan addresses the athletes and the audience using words and tone to suggest she is fully immersed in Invictus to the point where she is motivating, praising and reminding them who they are,” James told The Sun.

“She uses the political trait of listing three points that always gets any audience clapping,” James explained. “After her ‘Good evening everyone’, with a slight inflection in her voice suggesting ‘Yes, it’s me!’, she pauses giggling and turning her gaze round as the audience cheer loudly.”

The expert had analysed Meghan’s pattern and approach to the speech which emphasised her inclusive comment of making it a ‘family.’

“Each one coming with a precision downward point of one hand for emphasis and each one making it sound like she is very much one of that family,” James said.