Kate Hudson bids adieu to summer in heartwarming post

Kate Hudson is spending her last few days of summer with her little daughter.



On Wednesday, Hudson, 44, posted an Instagram carousel with her daughter Rani Rose with the caption, "Last moments of a beautiful summer." In one of the adorable photos, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star nestled up to her youngest for a happy selfie in bed.

Another photo showed Hudson's daughter holding an ice cream cone with colourful sprinkles. The lovely photographs continued with the 5-year-old seated in a living room in front of a breakfast of eggs and chopped potatoes.

The Golden Globe Award winner told People magazine in 2022 that her daughter enjoys helping out in the kitchen.

"Rani loves food and I cook with her all the time," Hudson said. "She's my little helper. She's very precise in everything she does."

The cuddles continued in the final photographs, which showed the mother-daughter duo cuddling in a chair and Rani Rose holding a soft stuffed animal while standing outside.

Rani Rose Hudson was born on October 2, 2018, to Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Danny's father, Ron Fujikawa, died in 2012, and her name is an homage to him. "To name her after him is an honour," previously disclosed the Bride Wars star on Instagram.

She has two more children from other partnerships. Hudson has two children: Ryder Russell, 19, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham Hawn, 12, with her ex-fiancé, Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy.