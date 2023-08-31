‘Hannah Montana’ actor Mitchel Musso breaks silence on arrest with hilarious irony

Hannah Montana alum Mitchel Musso broke his silence on his arrest over the weekend which reportedly occurred on charges of theft and public intoxication.

However, Musso, 32, refuted claims of him being intoxicated and called it all a misunderstanding. In a conversation with People Magazine, the actor said, “I was absolutely not drunk or drinking, and there was 100% no theft.” He continued, “It’s unfortunate, it’s a misunderstanding.”

According to a report by TMZ, Musso was booked on Saturday after a call was made to the police reporting a “disturbance” at the SpringHill Suites Dallas Rockwall, Texas.

The caller had reported that an individual had entered the hotel and began eating a bag of chips and became “verbally abusive” when asked to pay for it.

According to Musso, the events did not quite pan out the way it was portrayed. He denied in his statement that he ever opened a bag of chips and had offered to pay for it.

The Phineas and Ferb voice actor revealed that he had been surfing with friends and came to the hotel to restock his snack supply. He added that the ‘disgruntled employee’ had ‘erratic’ behaviour because he was only dressed in board shorts.

“He ripped the bag of potato chips out of my hand and started yelling at me about my attire,” Musso claimed. “He said, ‘Get out or I’m going to call the police.’ Ultimately, I said, ‘Sure. Call the cops.’”

Musso added that he was in for a shock as he found himself in ‘scary position’ when 30 cops surrounded him and called him by his first name as it was his hometown.

“They brought me in. I had absolutely nothing to say to any of them, because I knew what was going on. They called me by my first name. They knew exactly who I was, because it’s my hometown. People know me.”

He revealed he was ultimately booked on charges of theft and intoxication, partly because he had two outstanding warrants from 2019 for unpaid traffic tickets.

In the end he joked about his jail experience, despite it not being his “favourite environment.” He said, “Guess what they feed you in jail for free? Ruffles potato chips. I got my free potato chips.”