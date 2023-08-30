New York City mosques allowed Azan on loudspeakers

People offering prayer in a mosque.—AFP/file

New York City administration has allowed mosques to broadcast the Muslim call to prayer on Fridays between 12:30pm and 1:30pm without obtaining a permit.



The guidance also allows the call to prayer to be broadcast in the evenings during Ramadan.

The call to prayer, known as Azan, is usually broadcast publicly over speakers or a public address system in a house of worship. It summons members of the Muslim faith for prayer.

The new guidance was issued by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and clarifies that the Adhan is allowed in New York City and is not prohibited despite sound restrictions in city neighbourhoods.

The guidance was welcomed by Muslim leaders, who said it would allow them to more easily and freely practice their faith.

“This is a great victory for the Muslim community in New York City,” said Imam Shamsi Ali, the president of the Islamic Centre of New York. “It allows us to practice our faith without fear of harassment or discrimination.”

The guidance is also seen as a sign of progress in New York City's efforts to become more welcoming to Muslims. In recent years, the city has taken steps to increase the number of mosques and Islamic schools and to make it easier for Muslims to obtain halal food.

The new guidance is still subject to some restrictions. For example, mosques are not allowed to broadcast Azan at a volume that is too loud or that disturbs the peace. However, the guidance is a significant step forward for the Muslim community in New York City.