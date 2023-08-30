Prince Harry accused of taking dig at royal family in new documentary

Prince Harry has received backlash for allegedly taking a dig at the royal family in his new documentary "Hearts of Invictus" which dropped on Netflix Wednesday.



Some viewers have slammed the documentary after the Duke allegedly appeared taking a dig at the royal family when he said he had no support network after coming back from Afghanistan.



In his docuseries, the Duke of Sussex said his "biggest struggle" was "no one around me could really help. I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me."



The Duke of Sussex, who undertook two tours of Afghanistan, said mental illness was a "dirty word" when he first joined the military and added he wants to cure the "stigma" within society.



King Charles III's younger son said: "Look, I can only speak for my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling and the trigger for me was actually returning from Afghanistan."

"But the stuff that was coming up was from 1997, from the age of 12, losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma that I had I was never really aware of, it was never discussed.



"I didn't really talk about it - and I suppressed it like most youngsters would have done - but when it all came fizzing out I was bouncing off the walls, I was like 'what is going on here?', I am now feeling everything as opposed to being numb."

"Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you really consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously."



Some viewers criticised the show for appearing to thrust the spotlight back on Harry when veterans were talking about their experiences, with one commenting: "Thought the documentary is about veterans and not cry-baby Harry."

Another, called @tracytaylor66, added: "Just seen a clip and I kind of thought it was a bit of a dig at the family too."

Some viewers complained that the part of the focus was on Harry and his struggles after coming back from Afghanistan.



Meghan is seen speaking at the opening ceremony of the Games last year to introduce Harry to the stage.



While' others think Harry's Netflix documentary 'is not enough to resurrect brand Sussex' because 'the 'damage has already been done."

Anti-racism activist and social commentator Imarn Ayton said this could be a new move to help rebuild their brand in the UK after public opinion turned against them following the release of Harry & Meghan and the Duke's tell-all memoir Spare earlier this year.



Speaking on Good Morning Britain today she said: 'For Harry it does remind me of why I used to like him in the first place, it was very inspirational, I'll give him that. But in terms of the re-brand I don't think it's actually going to work. In terms of the damage, I think that's already been done.'

However, some experts and fans have praised the new documentary as But Sky News royal correspondent Laura Bundock said Heart of Invictus was 'very very different' from Netflix's earlier bombshell series, "Harry & Meghan."

'Even those who might have been critics of Harry in the past would certainly agree that the Invictus Games is a positive project from him, something that has achieved a huge amount - it is seen widely as a success story.'



'As for the Royal Family, who are on holiday in Balmoral, this will be one Harry show they probably won't mind watching,' Bundock added.

Cameron Walker, GB News royal correspondent, said watching the series felt like 'having the old Prince Harry back'.