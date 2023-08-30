Kim Kardashian feels lost amid Kanye West, Bianca's whirlwind romance

Kim Kardashian, who's single after her splits from Kanye West and Pete Davidson, seems to be heartbroken amid her ex-husband's whirlwind romance with his new wife Bianca Censori.

The 42-year-old, according to some fans, is playing gooseberry between Kanye and Bianca, teasing them with her stunts on social media platforms while the newlyweds are enjoying their new romantic journey.

She seems to be an unwanted third person to Kanye and Bianca, who are having a romantic relationship, and want to be alone.



The American Horror Story star has reportedly been keeping an eye on her ex-husband's new relationship with Bianca.

Kim, who was married to the American rapper for seven years, is worried for Bianca and has been able to spot similarities in the way he treated them both.



Kanye is changing Bianca's image and trying to mould her as perfect woman as he did with his ex-wife Kim when the two were dating.

The mother-of-four is seemingly watching the situation with her ex Kanye and his new wife Bianca open mouthed. She seems to be heartbroken seeing the rapper treating Bianca in the same way.

Kim is reportedly upset as Bianca is being moulded Kanye into her perfect woman. She think it's worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson, and that he feels it's okay to treat people like this.

Fans have recently accused the strong rapper of "controlling" Bianca after before-and-after images of the Yeezy architect went viral and showed just how dramatic her transformation has been since marrying Kanye.