Kate Middleton 'desperately hurt' after Prince William said relationship lost 'fun' factor

Kate Middleton was left 'desperately upset' after her husband Prince William had 'cheapened her image' following the pair's second breakup during their courtship.
After the pair had gone through their second split in 2007, the Prince of Wales had said that they had to "find their own way" and "grow up".
However, it later emerged that the royal was no longer interested in Middleton as he felt that the 'fun' had been wiped clean from their relationship.
As per Katie Nicholl, Kate was 'humiliated' after Prince William sought his own means of fun as he turned to partying at nightclubs while being surrounded by a plethora of young women.
Friends close to Kate revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge had an explosive spat with Prince William and accused him of 'cheapening her image' with his ways.
"Kate told William that he was making her look bad," one of her friends explained.
Kate had issued an ultimatum to him stating that she was not going to tolerate his behaviour any longer.
"She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and for a while, she found it humorous and even flattering. But after his recent behaviour she gave him an ultimatum and told him that over the time he behaved like that in public, he was cheapening her image as well as his own.
"She told him she wasn't prepared to be treated like a doormat and that his carefree behaviour was affecting her image. In the past, she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her."
