Scooter Braun turns to K-pop industry to save business after client exodus

Scooter Braun is gearing up to launch a group of stars following the client exodus that he faced in the past weeks.

According to a report by Daily Mail, the talent manager has joined forces with Geffen Records, founded by billionaire music mogul David Geffen, to launch the next ‘global girl group.’ The one-of-a-kind group will be created with a focus on making it the next big thing in the music world.

The is the first time a US record label and a K-pop will be collaborating on a project such as this. Moreover, the entire journey of the band will be filmed for an upcoming docuseries for Netflix.

The auditions for the project had begun back in November 2021 when HYBE and Geffen Records announced the joint venture, HYBE x Geffen Global Girl Group Audition. 20 Lucky women have been shortlisted from more than 120,000 submissions.

Braun has recently taken on the role as the sole CEO of its American operation of HYBE, which is chaired by Bang Si-Hyuk. Along with the chairman of HYPE, the project is led by CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M John Janick.

The news comes Ariana Grande dropped Braun as his manager after a decade long professional relationship. IT was also revealed that Demi Lovato, J Balvin and Idina Menzel also dropped his management.

Although, reports also revealed that Grande had signed a five-year contract with HYBE just one month ago.

It was also reported by People Magazine that that Justin Bieber is also in process of dropping his longtime manager as he is making music for the first time in 16 years without Braun by his side.