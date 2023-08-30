Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter dispels death news, blames hackers for 'cruel joke'

Josh Seiter was announced dead yesterday

Former Bachelorette star Josh Seiter became the latest victim of a death hoax posted on his official Instagram account on Monday.

The television personality took to social media to reveal someone hacked into his account, and he was in fact “alive and well.”

He went on to slam the hacker for “playing a cruel joke” and “mocking” his struggles with mental illness and previous suicide attempts.

“I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account,” he said in his video.

“I’m going to do all I can with my team to try and identify who is behind this, but again I apologize for the confusion and I will update you guys as more facts come in.”

The statement posted on his account was seemingly penned by his family, who expressed grief over his passing due to mental health struggles.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the since-denounced statement read.

“As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

The fake statement also urged those who were struggling to reach out for help.

Seiter has been vocal about his struggles with mental illnesses, including posting a photo of himself only days prior and writing in the caption: “surviving depression and anxiety with a smile.”