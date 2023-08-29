Arnold Schwarzenegger embarks on an unexpected career path: Watch

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recently embarked on a new career path as he became the face of Lidl's new DIY range.



The Terminator star started his career as a champion bodybuilder to movie star followed by the Governor of California and now an ambassador for PARKSIDE (the supermarket’s home-improvement brand).

Arnold appeared in new advert to introduce his new collaboration with his fans and followers and did a stellar performance while representing his iconic moments during his acting career.

In the trailer, Arnold said, “I'm here to talk about my tools for success. Everything I have ever built was because I had the power in the palm of my hands. Just like you!”

The actor was then seen throwing a drill into the hands of a young man and the scene changed to a playground where Arnold talked to a group of children.

He pointed out, “I was not afraid to fail, to think outside the box. I built a new box!”



In the ad, Arnold delivered a powerful message to his fans, adding, “Success means having the power to do it yourself.”

Earlier, speaking to Men’s Health, Arnold addressed his bodybuilding days.

Reflecting on his health, the actor revealed, “I protect my body and do therapy training at the same time. I do faster, lighter but correct exercises and I try to stay young.

“I train to stay alive, to be able to do my movies. I come in here and 25-30 sets in a half an hour,” remarked Arnold.

Arnold concluded, “I don't know if I would've gotten the message that you have to work hard in order to get anywhere, in order to be successful.”