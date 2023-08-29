Jessie James Decker talks about ‘Implant’ ISSUES amid pregnancy

Jessie James Decker is addressing the matter of implants during pregnancy.



Although the actress has an "issue" with implants, she may not be "nervous" about breastfeeding while wearing them.

On Sunday, the singer told her Instagram followers that although she has "nursed just fine" in the past, she would not have "gone so big" if she knew she and Eric Decker would have a fourth baby.

“Cus when I’m pregnant they get massive. Like quadruple in size,” Jessie explained in a Story Q&A over the weekend. “Def will need a reduction in the future and will downsize.

“It was fun while it lasted,” the 35-year-old added. “But phew dey bigz already and I’m over it. Give me some shmediumz.” She described her pregnancy as a "extremely shocking... surprise" in a separate slide recently.

Jesssie James Deckers Insta story

The Kittenish author underwent surgery in 2021. “I treated myself… to new b**bies!” she captioned a selfie at the time. “After deciding we were done having babies I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!”

Jessie added, “I had breast reduction and lift a couple years ago when they were hanging down to my belly button but with having such elastic skin and not being happy with the size I decided to do it. They were so big and perky before children and I wanted them back … plus some.”

She felt "like a brand new woman" and was "super happy" with her outcomes.

“It’s not for everybody but it was certainly for me!” she ended the post. “I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and sexy #YOLO.”