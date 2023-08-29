Meghan Markle eyes Oscar with 'teeth-sinking' project

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly decided on 'sinking her teeth' in her new Netflix project.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield spoke to GB News and said that there was growing 'demand from fans' to see the Duchess of Sussex return to the big screen as she is reportedly in the works of launching her solo career.

As per the expert, the Suits actress is hoping to bag an Oscar in her relaunched acting career.

"According to Life & Style magazine Meghan Markle thinks there’s an Oscar in her future."

"According to a source, Suits is such a hit, these re-runs you’re seeing on Netflix and they are like forcing it down your throat right now."

As per the source, the Duchess of Sussex is pleased to hear that the public is more than willing to welcome her back into the public.

"Meghan is being told there is a demand for her from fans and that she should act again.

"They say she’s excited and she really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role and she thinks an Oscar will be in her future."

This development comes after her legal drama Suits broke Netflix records four years after its final episode aired, prompting conversation about the estranged royals rumoured return to the small screen.