‘Breaking Bad’ writer reveals ‘humiliating’ experience she had while working for the show

Vince Gilligan’s Breaking Bad has been widely recognised as one of the all-time great TV series. However, there was some drama happening behind the scenes of the crime drama.

Former writer for the show, Patty Lin recounted her difficult experience with the Breaking Bad writers’ room during the show’s first season, which aired on AMC in 2008.

In her memoir, End Credits: How I Broke Up With Hollywood, the retired writer wrote that she was the only female writer on the staff. She detailed that Gilligan was procrastinator, and did not provide her with the guidance she needed being in the professional sphere.

“My experience with Vince left me feeling very frustrated and, at times, humiliated,” Lin told Yahoo Entertainment. “I don't think he intended to make me feel that way, but just because somebody doesn’t intend to hurt you, it doesn't mean that’s OK.”

Lin had signed on to the show for its “twisted and funny” writing but Gilligan seemingly could not keep up with the demand of the show that was quickly getting popular. She revealed that Gilligan had assigned her to write the fifth episode of the first season, Gray Matter, with no vision.

He went on to rewrite key scenes without her knowledge. “By not alerting me to the revision, Vince was sending a message that I didn’t matter,” she described in her book. “He made me look like an idiot in front of everyone.”

She also made it clear that Gilligan was “never abusive” in his behaviour, adding that her experience won’t necessarily mirror others.