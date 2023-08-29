Prince Harry declines to meet King Charles for 'peace talks' during Europe tour

Prince Harry is rumored to have balked at meeting his father King Charles III for 'peace talks’ unless his wife Meghan Markle is also a part of the reconciliation effort.

The Duchess of Sussex is not expected to attend the meeting between King Charles and his estranged son Prince Harry in London for peace negotiations, according to rumors that were common at the time.

The Cheat Sheet cited a source telling OK! Magazine UK, reported “Harry is more than happy to meet with his father to thrash things out, but Meghan will be accompanying him on his trip to Europe and he doesn’t want to leave her out.”

Duncan Larcombe, a royal analyst, also told the publication that because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been "very quiet" lately, now is a suitable time for Charles and Harry to meet.

He said, “They’ve kept their heads down for a number of months and I think possibly now would be a good time for Harry to meet his father and for them to have a grown-up conversation, where some of tensions and the rawness of Spare and everything else has perhaps died down.”

As Prince Harry prepares to visit the UK for charity next month, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton is reportedly 'urging' her father-in-law King Charles to meet with his estranged son.