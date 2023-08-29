Was Meghan Markle’s wedding dress missing ‘something blue’ tradition?

Meghan Markle's classic bridal look is receiving new attention and all thanks to the designer Clare Waight Keller.

The fashion designer behind the long-sleeved Givenchy gown that the Duchess of Sussex wore to wed Prince Harry in May 2018 shared fresh information about the ensemble on Friday. The information included a new hint about Meghan's "something blue" and King Charles' admiration of the Commonwealth link of her veil.

When Waight Keller realized Meghan's vision as the first female artistic director of Givenchy, she revealed to Vanity Fair how and where she surreptitiously sewed blue cloth from the dress the future duchess wore on her first date with Harry.

“We basically sewed it into the hem of the wedding dress, so she was the only one that knew that it was there. It was a little blue gingham check,” the British designer told the outlet of the "something blue" tradition.

“It was the perfect personal memento that was secretly hidden inside the dress,” she added.

Meghan, 42, earlier hinted the homage in HBO’s 2018 documentary Queen of the World, but only alluded to where it was.

“Somewhere in here there’s a piece of blue fabric that’s stitched inside — it was my something blue,” she said while inspecting the dress for the first time since her royal wedding day. “It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Waight Keller stated that the 53 hand-embroidered flower trims on her cathedral-length veil, which were worn by Meghan and Harry, meant a great deal to them.

"[Meghan] felt like she was bringing an element of each of those countries down the aisle with her. So that her new role — and that bridge to the new role — was captured in what she was wearing,” she said. “For both of us, we felt it was a really beautiful signature, and I think even Prince Harry was just thrilled at the idea that we really tried to capture something for everyone in that service.”

As per the designer (who left the Givenchy ion 2020), King Charles III was also pleased by the thoughtful detail.

“King Charles was just in awe of the dress and the [veil] embroidery, and he asked me about it while we were waiting inside the nave,” she told Vanity Fair of their chat behind the scenes. “He was really very interested, actually, in all the different motifs and the floral representations.”