Mandy Moore no longer in touch with ex Andy Roddick after 'formative' romance

Mandy Moore and Andy Roddick dated for a year in 2003

Mandy Moore is reminiscing about a major figure in her young adult life.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Aug. 28, the This Is Us alum posted a photo of her ex Andy Roddick alongside a link to an article on GQ Sports to mark two decades of his U.S. Open win.

“Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we’re not in touch, I was really moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he’s lead since,” Moore wrote.

She continued: “I’m so happy for him and his family. Congrats on this milestone, Andy!”

The multi-hyphenate star reposted a photo shared by Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker, reading the caption: “Ever the recluse, this article offers a glimpse into who Andy was when he was playing and who he’s become since. Thank you to Sean Manning for covering him thoughtfully, thoroughly, and fairly.”

Moore and Roddick dated for a year in 2003 after meeting on the set of the rom-com How to Deal.

The Tangled actress previously revealed in an interview that it was Roddick’s mom who set them up after she was “crushing on him.”

Things became hard for the couple after the athlete’s first win at the 2003 U.S. Open, putting the pair’s relationship under a microscope.

“He was in town and we were having dinner with friends, and some guy chased us clear out of the restaurant. We sat home for the rest of his stay,” Moore explained during an instance in 2004.