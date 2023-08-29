Taylor Swift, Harry Styles giving romance another shot?

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles at the 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift sparked rumors of rekindled romance following their latest sighting.

According to an Instagram celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi, the dynamic duo was spotted painting the town red at James Corden’s birthday bash last week.

A screenshot on their Instagram Stories featured a couple of direct messages dishing out celebrity sightings around the U.S.

One of the texts revealed Styles and Swift celebrated their comedic pal’s birthday over the weekend at Mount St. Restaurant in Mayfair.

Other messages offered updates on different celebrities’ whereabouts, including Milly Bobby Brown, Pete Davidson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Livvy Dunne, and Paul Skenes among others.

Though the credibility behind the claim is vague, it is to be noted that both Harry Styles and Taylor Swift are longtime friends of Corden.

Styles and Swift were romantically involved for nearly a year in 2012, and have been rumored to maintain friendly relations despite their breakup since.

Last month, an insider suggested a reconciliation between the pair, owing to their single status, and noted, “Taylor’s talking to Harry again and friends are buzzing that this could end with them getting back together.”

The Lover singer was last linked to controversial The 1975 singer Matty Healy following her split from longtime beau Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Styles recently sparked romance rumors with Broadway actress Taylor Russell.