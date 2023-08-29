Margot Robbie dazzles in plunging white swimsuit

This Barbie is showing her down-to-earth nature.

A few weeks following her portrayal as the iconic doll, which earned over $1 billion in box office revenue, Margot Robbie is savoring a down-to-earth getaway in Greece. There, she engaged in some heartfelt PDA with her husband and even carried her own pink bags, akin to Barbie's signature shade, off a bustling public ferry.

Robbie - who was reportedly paid $50 million for her role in Barbie - was photographed putting on a very affectionate display with her producer husband, Tom Ackerley, during a much-deserved break in exclusive images obtained by DailyMail.

The 33-year-old actress flashed some side boob in a high-cut, low-backed white hot one-piece - which appeared to be from Norma Kamali and cost $150 - as she and Ackerley waded into the water off the island of Sifnos.

Robbie's European vacation comes after she is reportedly set to make $50 million in salary and bonuses from Barbie which saw her play the titular character in the Greta Gerwig-directed project.

LuckyChap - which Robbie founded in 2014 with Ackerley, and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr - has also produced Promising Young Woman, Birds Of Prey, and the series Maid.

Gerwig is also likely to receive bonuses due to the incredible success of Barbie.

The filmmaker made history, flying past more than $1 billion in worldwide box office gross, becoming the first movie directed solely by a woman to do so.



