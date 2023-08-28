Meghan Trainor on ‘crazy’ mom routine two months after welcoming second son

Meghan Trainor has recently revealed she’s all set to get back to music writing two months after giving birth to her second kid.



In a new interview with PEOPLE at the Streamy Awards, the singer opened up that she’s maintained up good routine for her kids and now wanted to include music writing in her routine.

The musician said, “I'm going to start writing soon. Because I am in this 'Groundhog Day' every day with my children in a nice routine as we love routine.”

Meghan, who share two sons with her husband Daryl Sabara, admitted that she’s gone crazy with being a full-time mom to two kids and hence need respite from her mundane routine.

“I told them, I was like, ‘I [need to do] arts and crafts soon, or I'm going to go crazy,’” stated the singer.

Meghan admitted, “I can't wait to start writing.”

The singer mentioned that she’s “fully recovered from the C-section and my baby is so good”.

“He's so good to me. We got good sleeping babies, so he's already sleeping in to like 5:30 at two months old,” added Meghan.

Meanwhile, the singer also received Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award for her hit song, Made You Look.

During her acceptance speech, Meghan added, “I wrote this for my postpartum body. I just had a baby. Shout out to my babies, Riley and Barry. Mama loves you!”

For the unversed, Meghan and her husband started dating in 2016 and married in 2018.