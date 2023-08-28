Lizzo believes deliberate attempt to damage her ‘reputation’

Lizzo believes that some people intentionally want to damage her “reputation” after sexual harassment allegations.



A source told OK! magazine that the About Dame Time hitmaker has expressed her apprehensions after three former dancers filed a lawsuit against the singer of sexual harassment and hostile work environment claims.

“Lizzo feels under attack,” said an insider.

The source stated, “She feels these people are out to ruin her reputation and extort money from her.”

The outlet previously reported that the lawsuit was filed against Lizzo in early August where the complainant accuses the singer of racial and religious discrimination.

However, Lizzo, who is known for body positivity, rejected “false allegations” against her and took to social media, clarifying her stance with her fans.

“I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” wrote the Truth Hurts crooner.

Lizzo also pointed out, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the singer has planned to take legal action against the same backup dancers who are taking her to court.