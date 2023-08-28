Prince Harry issued new warning and crucial advice ahead of UK, Germany show

Prince Harry issued new warning and crucial advice ahead of his UK, Germany show

Prince Harry, set to visit UK and Germany next month, has been advised to be less guarded by his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex looks more himself without the Duchess as he seems to be "guarded" with his wife during public appearances, according to experts.

Prince William's younger brother was all smiles, carefree and full of confidence at ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition on August 9 in Tokyo without Meghan.

Prince Harry seems to be "guarded" with his wife Meghan Markle during public appearances

"When you look at Harry's recent endeavours in Tokyo, he's more relaxed. He's very protective over Meghan. When you see them out together, he's much more guarded but when you see him on his own, you get a glimpse of the old Harry again," Talk TV royal editor Sarah Hewson said in conversation with Sky News.

Prince Harry looks more himself without Meghan Markl , the Duchess of Sussex

King Charles III's younger son Harry will visit to the UK for a charity event next month without his wife Meghan. The former Suits star has confirmed to join her husband at Invictus Games in Germany mid-September.



Reconciliation between Harry and King Charles

The expert has warned that it is unlikely there will be any reconciliation between Harry and his father King Charles, or brother Prince William during his visit to Britain

"I don't think there's any chance he's going to be having a meet up with his brother and for the first time when he arrived back in the UK he's going to find himself homeless because he's had to hand back the keys to Frogmore Cottage now and in quite a humbling turn of events for him he's going to have to ask Buckingham Palace for access to an apartment unless he wants to book himself a hotel or kip on a mates sofa," said Hewson.

The expert continued: "So it really is a sign of just how great that gulf is between him and his family."

Meghan and Harry's future Plan

The California-based couple have reportedly planned to pursue solo career ventures following the collapse of their Spotify deal earlier this year.



"Meghan had her own podcast, you can see that she's gearing up to write her own books so I see them trying to carve their own space in a way and be that power couple but have their own ventures," claimed royal expert Esther Krakue.