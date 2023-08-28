Kim Kardashian's community cordoned off by Armenian Protesters pleading for humanitarian aid

Kim Kardashian, known for criminal justice advocacy, urged to address international humanitarian crisis.

Kim Kardashian is now facing a new call to action on the global stage.

On a recent Saturday, a gathering of Armenian-American protesters made their presence felt at the entrance to the exclusive Hidden Hills community in Calabasas, California, where the 42-year-old reality star resides with her children.

This gated community also houses several other members of the celebrity family, including sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner.



During this impactful demonstration, protesters prominently displayed Armenian flags and brandished signs with powerful messages, such as 'Kim, Speak up for Artsakh' and 'Kim, Your People Need You.'

The choice to target the Kardashian clan was not arbitrary but rather due to their strong familial ties to the community. Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian, was a third-generation Armenian-American, thus grounding their connection to the Armenian heritage.

Kim, along with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, embarked on a journey to Armenia in 2015 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

Now, the world watches as they are called upon to use their platform for advocacy once again, this time in the face of an international humanitarian crisis.

For several weeks now, protesters have been causing traffic disruptions across the greater Los Angeles area, all in a bid to draw attention to what they describe as a persistent crisis in the Republic of Artsakh, a region home to approximately 120,000 ethnic Armenians.

Their claims revolve around an alleged crisis sparked when the Azerbaijani government initiated a blockade on the sole road connecting Artsakh with Armenia in December.



