Miley Cyrus reveals touring 'erases my humanity': It 'isn't healthy for me'

Miley Cyrus previously called touring an isolating experience

Miley Cyrus has opened up about the reason behind her repulsion toward touring.

The 30-year-old singer invited substantial backlash over her comments in May after she revealed in an interview with British Vogue about her desire to not tour anymore.

She later released a statement, clarifying her reasons behind calling stadium and arena performances “isolating.”

In a latest TikTok video, the Flowers singer further delved into the negative consequences touring has had on her.

Miley explained the exhaustion that came with being on a tour, which she believes took away from her time to rest and recover after performing an intense show with excellence.

She also reflected on her ego on an auto-pilot, ending up getting overused when she’s on tour. “Once that switch is on, it’s hard to turn it off,” the pop star explained.



“Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me,” affirmed Cyrus, “because it erases my humanity and my connection. And without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

In May, the Used To Be Young singer clarified her not touring has “nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room,” she said. “Which is the reality of life on the road.”